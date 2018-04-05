“Healthy Plate, Healthy Planet” Estrella Damm’s First Food & Drink Trends Report Uncovers A Growing Consumer Movement

Estrella Damm, the Mediterranean beer of Barcelona, has collaborated with leading chef Joan Roca, proprietor of El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, and global trend specialists Brand Positive, to unveil the first-ever “Estrella Damm Food & Drink Trends Report”, at the recent Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress in Manchester.

The report, which forecasts emerging spring/summer food and drink trends for 2018, reveals a series of critical insights into the latest seasonal developments and opportunities within the dynamic gastronomy sector.

Joan Roca, known for transforming traditional cuisine through avant-garde techniques, has worked with Brand Positive to provide insight into the emergence of five key areas for the food and drink world to take note of this Spring/Summer, including:

Foraging and botanicals

The rise of wild foods and modern-day foraging has led to ‘forgotten food’ such as wood sorrel, ramsons and lichen appearing on menus across the UK

Many ingredients are only available for a limited time throughout the year – they are ‘hyper-seasonal’, which leads to an intuitive style of cooking that is ‘hyper-local’

Local/global suppliers

Consumers are seeking authentic ingredients and dishes that speak of a region’s heritage and highlight local produce, such as Mallaig Kippers, milk and cream from The Estate Dairy and Mediterranean beer from Estrella Damm

Diners and chefs are increasingly conducting their own ingredient discovery tours and have been more willing to travel the world to experience a true taste of a region on a plate

Food waste & the circular economy

Food waste is high on the consumer agenda, leading operators to offer ‘root-to-stem’, ‘nose to tail’ and ‘pollen to petal’ menus, which use all parts of the plant or animal, such as celery root, beet leaves, glamorous offal and whole cods-heads.

Other waste is being utilised in fermenting, pickling and preserving for spring/summer recipes, while packaging is being recycled into crockery

Plant-based food

Meat is increasingly seen as a treat, rather than a staple, with a ‘quality up, quantity down’ mind-set becoming more prevalent in response to the ethical and environmental impact of the meat industry

Consumers are looking for healthier, sustainable diets and are turning to plant-based produce, such as nut and plant ‘mylk’, plant-proteins and unconventional sources of mushrooms, root vegetables and algae.

Transparency

In a world of fake news, transparency and integrity in food and drink production are the key ingredients in earning consumer trust

Consumers want to be able to trace a product back through an ethical supply chain to where it was produced, setting a new benchmark for advocacy and loyalty

Additionally, the report found Middle Eastern cuisine, health foods, scientifically-altered food, insect protein, corporate social responsibility, experiential dining, gourmet home cooking and ‘conscious dining’ as other key trends for 2018.

The “Estrella Damm Food & Drinks Trends Report” was unveiled at Manchester’s first-ever Gastronomy Congress, in the historic Victoria Warehouse, where 250 top chefs, restaurateurs and food experts were treated to Joan Roca’s gastronomic delights.

The Gastronomy Congress was created by Estrella Damm in 2014 to help it achieve its goal of contributing to the global exchange of gastronomic intelligence and, ultimately, to the thriving sphere of contemporary world cuisine through synergies and entertainment events.

Previous Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congresses have taken place in Miami, Lisbon, Melbourne, London and Edinburgh.

During the Congress, Roca and five Michelin-starred chef Paco Pérez, who is set to open a new restaurant in Manchester this month called Tast Cuina Catalana, shared a range of new dishes, some of which brought to life the key trends outlined in the Estrella Damm Food & Drink Trends Report. These included:

Langoustine with sagebrush and toasted butter – a seafood dish showcasing wild botanicals

‘Memories of a bar’ – a collection of miniature tapas inspired by local Catalan recipes that evoke memories and highlight heritage

Marinated mackerel with pickles – recipe includes the fish bones and silver from skin, demonstrating the use of whole fish to reduce food waste

Chef Joan Roca, commented:

“I’m proud to be sharing my knowledge and thoughts with the world through the first ever Estrella Damm Food and Drink Trends Report. As chefs, we have a responsibility to raise awareness and encourage new ways of enjoying food and drink, and this year is undoubtedly the year of the planet. Our health as human beings is deeply related to the health of the planet, just as the health of the planet is deeply related to health of human beings, and I am committed to promoting this through my work in the years ahead.”

James Healey, Estrella Damm UK Country Manager, commented:

“Gastronomy is a key focus for Estrella Damm and we celebrate beer’s place as the ideal beverage for pairing or cooking with across a multiplicity of foods and dishes. Working with the incredibly talented and creative chef Joan Roca and the Brand Positive team this year has identified transparency and the wellness of our planet as key trends for 2018, which is very exciting for us, in line with our own business ethos, and a key opportunity for food and drinks businesses in the UK.

“Estrella Damm has been brewed using local Mediterranean ingredients and the original recipe since 1876, so it’s great to see that knowing where your food and drinks come from is becoming important to not only us and restaurateurs but also to consumers.”