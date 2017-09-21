Help Celebrate Britain’s National Drink

Are you on board? last year’s Cask Ale Week saw of pubs, breweries and CAMRA branches all get involved – with lots of new beers tasted, festivals visited, 12,000 free pints redeemed and plenty of competitions won. And that’s just a part of it!

If you weren’t part of it, you missed out on a great opportunity. But never fear Cask Ale Week 2017 is here – so, get on board!

If you’re looking for ideas, take a look at what some breweries, pubcos and pubs did last year – and create your own twist on it for your own business for Cask Ale Week 2017.

Cask Ale Week runs 21st September to the 1st October. If you brew, serve or drink cask ale, you have a vested interest in creating some razzmatazz around the Week! Looking forward to hearing your plans…for further details visit www.caskaleweek.co.uk