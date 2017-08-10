Helsby Pub Wins National Pub Company Darts Competition And Hosts Exhibition Night With Professional Player Steve Beaton

Local community pub, the Railway in Helsby, is celebrating its victory in the annual Admiral Taverns Darts Championships 2017 following a close final with rivals from Strawberry Gardens, Manchester.

Hosted by Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub operator, pub darts teams from across the Group’s 850 strong estate go head to head each year for the winner’s Trophy and a grand cash prize of £1000. The winning team are also awarded an exhibition evening with former World Champion darts player, Steve Beaton.

2017 marks the first victory for licensees Andy Crawford and Chris Crawford who have run The Railway for ten years. The local community pub, which fosters a competitive range of sports teams, entered two playing teams into the 2017 competition, with its first team taking the Championship title and its second team securing a place in the semi-finals.

Fresh from victory, the pub plans to host the exhibition night with World Champion Steve Beaton on 11th August 2017, where a team of locals will have the chance to play against Beaton. Ahead of the evening, the pub is holding two competitions for customers to compete for a place on the team. The first will be a knock out round in the pub, whilst the second competition has been launched on Facebook to ask locals to enter with their reasons as to why they should be given a chance to play Beaton. The winner will assume a place on the team that will then play the former World Champion on August 11th.

Commenting on the competition, Andy Crawford of The Railway at Helsby said: “The Railway is a fantastic community pub and provides an important hub for a number of local sports teams. Our darts teams have been entering the competition for 10 years now so it is fantastic to have come away with the trophy. It’s a great competition which really draws the community together behind the pub darts team and we are really looking forward to welcoming Steve Beaton to The Railway for what promises to be a great night. Here’s hoping we can pick up some tips to stand us in good stead!”

Commenting on the exhibition, Sally Sheil, Business Development Manager for Admiral Taverns said: “On behalf of Admiral Taverns I would like to congratulate The Railway on their victory. Sports teams are an important part of the community at this pub and Andy and Chris have worked hard to foster a warm and welcoming environment to all. It’s fantastic to see the Railway darts team do so well and we hope both they have a great evening celebrating with Steve Beaton.”