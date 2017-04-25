HGEM Puts Data In Operators’ Hands With Launch Of New App

HGEM has introduced an innovative mobile application for hospitality guest experience managers to review, refine and manage their customer experience in real time.

The initial version of the HGEM mobile app is aimed at area managers, enabling them to be up to speed with guest experience management reports on the go by removing the need to log onto a website remotely.

Managers are able to view current performance results, multi-site guest experience management league tables, and drill down into the detail of site visit reports, including photographs from mystery diners, on site and in the palm of their hands.

The technology allows operators to adapt to real-time data, and continuously improve the guest experience. HGEM are developing an extensive programme of additional features and integrations to bring further features to the platform including real-time social media integration. The developments will guarantee the app meets the evolving requirements of guest experience managers.

Steven Pike, managing director of HGEM said: “The launch of the HGEM app sees us put valuable data in the palm of our clients’ hands to give them greater insight into their guest experience. We see this as just the start of a whole new way of engaging managers in monitoring and improving guest experience without taking them away from the action.”

“The HGEM app demonstrates our continued commitment to giving operators greater insight into their guest experience, and ultimately ensuring consumers return to their sites time and time again.”

The launch of the HGEM app follows the amalgamation of the guest experience management expert’s brands, to operate under the singular HGEM entity, in line with its evolution to be the authoritative voice on guest experience management.