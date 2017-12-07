High Accuracy Therma 20 Thermometer

LATEST NEWS
The Therma 20 thermistor thermometer has been specifically designed for use in the catering and food production industries with HACCP, due diligence and health and safety procedures in mind. The ergonomic case includes ‘Biomaster’ additive which reduces bacterial growth.

The Therma 20 displays temperature over the range of -39.9 to 149.9 °C with a high system accuracy of ±0.4 °C. This hand held thermometer can be used in low ambient working temperatures down to -20 °C, which meets the requirements of the European Standard EN13485 for temperature monitoring of quick frozen foods.

The low battery consumption electronics are powered by three AAA batteries, giving the instrument exceptional battery life of a minimum of five years. The auto power-off facility turns the Therma 20 thermometer off after ten minutes.

Each Therma 20 incorporates a Lumberg connector, allowing a wide range of interchangeable probes to be used for a specific purpose. The thermometer is priced at £67 excluding probe, carriage and VAT.

For further information visit www.etiltd.com or contact the ETI sales office on 01903 202151

