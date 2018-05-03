High-End Automatic Access For Hotel Guests

A characterful stone inn just south of Huddersfield, The Three Acres offers superior accommodation coupled with an outstanding restaurant. As part of a recent refurbishment project, a TORMAX automatic glass swing door has been installed, welcoming guests from the lobby into the elegantly decorated reception room. Whisper-quiet operation is assured thanks to the precision engineered, high-torque motor developed at the TORMAX HQ in Switzerland and combines with a level of reliability that has been proven in locations worldwide.

“We have had many positive comments about our new reception area,” comments Tom Truelove, Partner of The Three Acres. “The internal automatic door not only makes it easy for guests arriving laden down with bags and coats, but also successfully creates a barrier from the outside weather, keeping our reception warm and welcoming at all times.”

Maintaining natural light levels, the full glass door blends seamlessly with the contemporary décor of this Michelin-listed inn. Discreet and unobtrusive, the swing door is powered by the TORMAX 1201 operator which is housed in an anodized aluminium casing that is just 85mm high and 640mm long. It is still however a powerful operator, capable of automating swing doors measuring up to 1.4m wide and weighing up to 250kg and is also suitable for external applications.

For further information, contact 01932 238040 or visit www.tormax.co.uk