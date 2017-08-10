At Hill Interiors we believe we are uniquely placed to deliver fresh, unique and inspiring homeware expertly, cost effectively and quickly. As one of the largest importers of furniture and homeware products in the UK we are able to offer an extensive range and choice with over 2,500 products at great prices with 40 years great service experience… and by great service we mean a dedicated Sales representative, next day delivery, six ways to order, no minimum quantity per item, after sales support, bespoke design services… and the list goes on.

We pride ourselves on being a one stop shop for all your homeware needs. With extensive research and design undertaken, each category from clocks or furniture to our lighting has the depth and design to stand alone, delivering fantastic products to ensure you stand out from your competitors.

At the very core we are a family run business and this influences every aspect of our business. We are a family which works together from our owner, Nik Hill, right through, to our delivery drivers. All working towards a common goal of delivering a great service for you our customer.

We would love to meet you and discover how we can help you. Visit us at Autumn Fair, our Showroom or give us a call on 01845 567044, F: 01845 567055, E: sales.enquiries@hill-interiors.com or visit www.hill-interiors.com