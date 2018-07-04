Hisense The New Name For POS in The UK

Most people recognise Hisense as one of the world’s largest producers of TV and electronic consumer goods and they are correct in that the corporation achieved revenue in excess of US$15.7 Billion in 2016. Since acquiring NCR’s manufacturing facility in China in 1991, Hisense has become China’s leading supplier of POS technology products proudly boasting a 65% share of the Chinese tier one market.

YCR Distribution Ltd one of the UK’s leading independent distributor of POS hardware and Hospitality software solutions continue to expand its market by offering Hisense POS & tablet solutions that are ideally suited to the hospitality industry.

Hisense POS is fully compatible with our in-house developed Samtouch Hospitality software along with other leading software solutions available in the market.

For a demonstration of Hisense POS hardware or our Hospitality software solutions then please contact our Sales team on 01924 438238. eMail sales@ycr.co.uk. Demonstration available nationwide.