Historic Cornish Pub Offers Refuge To Over 100 People After They Were Stranded By The Snow

A famous Cornish pub has turned its restaurant into a bedroom for stranded drivers stuck in the blizzard on the A30. The Jamaica Inn on Bodmin Moor, made famous by author Daphne Du Maurier with her 1936 classic novel, provided mattresses and blow up beds for the motorists who were facing a cold miserable night in their freezing cars. Snow on the moor measured at least 12cm deep, making it almost impossible for drivers to travel in the treacherous weather.

Manager Sammy Wheeler said: ‘We know we can take more people so we just thought why not? Waitress ‘stabbed and had hair cut off in revenge for “affair” with gypsy’ ‘We’ve filled all 35 hotel rooms and got mattresses on the floor of the restaurant and turned the bar into a bedroom. ‘Some of our double rooms have got five people in and we’ve taken at least another 50 people in. ‘We’ve even got customers in our staff rooms, and our staff are all staying to help.’

“I’ve stolen all duvets and everything from everywhere possible.There’s no beds left but we are now letting people sleep everywhere and I’m providing them with pillows and blankets.”

Despite the adverse conditions spirits were said to be “incredibly high” among the guests, who included around a dozen children and an eight-month-old baby.

The pub’s seven staff, including two chefs, were pulled out the stops to make sure all stranded guests were comfortable, Ms Wheeler said. “Credit to my staff – a shout-out goes to all of them,” she added.