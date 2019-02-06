Home Front Playgrounds

Now is the time to start thinking about the outside spaces at your property. Spring may seem a long way off in a bleak January but with March often bringing surprisingly pleasant days it makes sense to be ready.

The extra business and profits the family market brings to any operator make an outdoor play area a top choice to attract that group. Maybe you already have one which is looking a bit old and tired; or are thinking of installing one for the first time. But in either case we strongly suggest that you invest in a proper commercial standard (EN1176) installation.

While the back-garden versions have temptingly low prices they are usually not capable of standing up to the demands of a commercial establishment; and as the site operator you have a duty of care to your customers – so make sure you comply with the standards to stay safe.

Commercial play companies such as Home Front will be able to provide designs to suit a particular environment as well as advice on how to get the best out of a budget or the space available. In many cases a design can offer scope for expansion in the future too.

A properly chosen, professionally designed outdoor play area should repay itself many times over with the increased revenue it will bring; and, as importantly, help give your premises that competitive edge.

