Home OfficeTtoolkit for EU Nationals a Welcome Step Forward, says UKH

EU citizens, who are already resident in the UK or move here before 1st January 2021 have the right to remain and work in the UK.

UKHospitality worked closely with the Government to help develop the package of advice and the trade association will be supporting its members to communicate the message to employees.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Dissemination of information to employees is going to be absolutely crucial as we move towards Brexit. Members have consistently told us they need information from Government to reassure their EU staff they are welcome in the UK and so this is a big step forward. Clear communication with EU citizens on how to register themselves and their dependants for settled status is essential.

“Employers are going to play a crucial role in communicating the scheme to their employees and UKHospitality will be supporting its members to ensure the message gets across to the sector.

“UKHospitality has liaised with the Government exhaustively to inform and support the scheme and Home Office officials attended our recent conference to provide our members with information.

“Hospitality businesses need clarity and transparency in order to prepare for life beyond the transition period and outside of the EU. UKHospitality will be working with the Home Office in the near future to ensure that hospitality businesses are armed with all the tools to prosper in the coming years.”