Hop Back Brewery Issues Taiphoon Alert!

Salisbury based brewer, Hop Back Brewery has won Bronze in the 2018 ‘Free From Food Awards’ with their gluten free, Taiphoon beer. This pale gold beer is made from an exciting blend of hops, malt and maize whilst the addition of coriander and lemongrass gives a delicate flowery, hop aroma and a spicy zing on the palate.

Judges particularly praised the beer for its ‘Very pleasant aroma (and) good flavour’, whilst others suggested that ‘… it would work well with food.’

Paul Sullivan, Managing Director at Hop Back Brewery is particularly pleased with the award:

“Taiphoon is one of our newest gluten free beers, so we are particularly delighted to have secured such a key accolade so quickly. This is the second recognition for Taiphoon after it received a ‘Taste of the West’ Gold award earlier this year. With so many of our customers now choosing a gluten free diet, or being forced into one, it is essential that we are able to offer beers that still taste as good in every way as those that contain gluten.”