Hop Back Brewery Pub Triumphs In Love London Awards!

Hop Back Brewery is celebrating, along with management couple, Helen and Stephen Tribbel, after The Sultan in Wimbledon was voted ‘Most Loved Pub’ in the highly prestigious Love London Awards in association with Time Out. The venue, which was taken over by Hop Back in 1984 and which has been run by Helen and Stephen for the past 3 years, is best described as a traditional community pub that has adapted well to the change in drinking culture.

Offering locals numerous reasons to visit, including a range of great real ales, (such as Summer Lightning, which is rumoured to be the most awarded beer in the Britain), regular quiz nights, beer festivals and open mic nights, the pub is very much at the heart of the community. It is a regular venue for local societies thanks to a dedicated meeting room upstairs, whilst work from local artists is frequently showcased within the bar.

Licensee Helen is obviously delighted to have been recognised for such a prestigious award:

“Winning such a prestigious award means the world to us both. We put a lot of work into making the pub a welcoming place for everyone and to make it the heartbeat of the community. We’ve got so many regulars who we know by name and who know us, across a broad range of ages and diversities. We really do try and offer something for everyone and make all that come through the door extremely welcome.”

Paul Sullivan, Managing Director of Hop Back Brewery, owners of The Sultan, is likewise thrilled:

“Unfortunately, in the last decade, many pubs have become depersonalised and therefore lost the sense of community that they once had. I am delighted that Helen and Stephen have continued to harness the tradition of a community pub, whilst adapting superbly to the changing drinking culture in the UK. I would like to congratulate them both on winning the Love London Award for Most Loved Pub and demonstrating superbly that the origins of the traditional English pub and everything we associate with that, is still very much in demand.”