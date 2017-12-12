Hoshizaki Announce New Leasing Deal With A Cool 12-Month, 0% Finance And Cash Back Incentive

Investing in commercial catering equipment can often be one of the biggest capital outlays for a catering establishment, especially during the set-up and launch of a new business concept. Recognising the fine balance between purchasing quality equipment and the availability of the required funding, Hoshizaki has launched an sensational 12-month, interest free leasing and cashback offer, available on a range of Gram appliances.

Designed to help businesses spread the cost of investing in quality refrigeration and freezer units, the new 0% finance, leasing offer is available on Gram products including those in the award-winning Superior Plus range, as well as the Eco Plus, Twin cabinets and Gastronorm counter ranges. On top of the ability to spread the cost of the purchase, Hoshizaki is also offering up to a maximum of £150 in cashback, depending on the model, paid directly back to the business.

Simon Frost, Director of Sales and Chain Accounts at Hoshizaki UK, discusses the new interest free leasing offer, adding:

“We’re all too aware of the substaintal investment many operators need to make when purchasing commercial catering equipment, whether for an initial setup or for an upgrade from a businesss’ existing appliances. It’s as a result of this that we have launched our new 12-month, 0% finance leasing offer, across many of the highest spec models in our Gram portfolio. Allowing businesses to purchase top of the range refrigeration equipment, while spreading the cost of the investment, delivers a significant cashflow advantage to many. And as if the deal wasn’t good enough on it’s own, we’re also contributing up to a further £150 cashback, paid directly back to the business, depending on the model purchased.”

This leasing offer is available to operators and is based on a 12-mont contract, subject to approval and credit checks, undertaken by a third-party leasing partner. The offer is only available on Gram products and excludes those in the Compact, Standard Plus, Snowflake GII and chest freezer range. Those interested in the new Hoshizaki 0% finance and cashback leasing offer should contact Hoshizaki directly, by emailing sales@hoshizaki.uk or by calling 01322 616 900.

For more information on the Hoshizaki leasing offer or to find out more about the products in the range, please see www.gramcommercial.com or call Hoshizaki UK 01322 616 900.