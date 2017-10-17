Hoshizaki Offers Its Customers Complete Digital Product Catalogue

Hoshizaki Europe B.V. and Specifi® have entered into a partnership to provide consultants, specifiers and equipment suppliers world-wide with access to a complete digital product catalogue. Information will include product specification, full pricing in a range of currencies and a complete library of 3D BIM compliant, FCSI standard blocks. Through the Specifi®digital platform, customers can configure equipment and produce 3D drawings compatible with AutoCAD, BricsCAD and Revit.

Products included in the first launch will be Gram, with the exception of the BAKER series. A second launch will follow to include the Gram Baker range, together with the complete range of Hoshizaki ice machines.

Steve Loughton, Director, UK & Ireland at Hoshizaki UK added:

“With BIM representing such a vital tool for consultants, specifiers and designers throughout the foodservice industry, we are pleased to now be able to offer a complete range of 3D models and BIM compliant designs for many of our Gram refrigerated products. Working closely with Stuart and his team at Specifi®, we’ve built a quality digital equipment portfolio, giving system users the tools they need to incorporate our range into their projects. Going forward, we will continue to work with Specifi® to complete our portfolio, including our Hoshizaki ice machine range.”

Stuart Campbell VP of UK sales for Specifi® commented

“We’re delighted to be working with Hoshizaki to create their digital product catalogue and give customers access to this quality, future proofed data through our world equipment repository.

Revit RFA format and DWG files will be available in the library.

To learn how to access our digital library please go to.

http://marketing.specifiglobal.com/acton/media/29571/hohizaki-gram-bim-content

What is Specifi®?

Specifi® is a user friendly, high performance software system created specifically for the foodservice design and supplies industry, providing unique capabilities in the areas of facility design and project management, from specification through to quote.

For more information regarding system requirements, or AutoCAD and Revit compatibility please go to;

http://publications.hoshizaki-gram.com/HOSHIZAKI/specify/

For more information on the Gram range, please see www.gram-commercial.com or for to understand more about the Hoshizaki portfolio, please see www.hoshizaki-europe.com or call 01322 616 900.