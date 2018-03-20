Hoshizaki Poised to Launch New Technology at Hotelympia 2018

Returning to the UK’s largest foodservice and hospitality event, Hoshizaki UK will be unveiling a range of new, highly versatile, undercounter refrigeration at The Professional Kitchen Show at Hotelympia 2018.

The four day event, taking place from the 5th – 8th March 2018 at ExCeL London, will see Hoshizaki demonstrate latest in ice making technology and dispense equipment, on stand 1630 including the latest in HC (Hydrocarbon) ice makers, while a dedicated cocktail bar, manned by a professional mixologist is sure to be a highlight.

As the world’s leading manufacturer of ice machines and refrigeration equipment for the foodservice sector, Hoshizaki is at the forefront of innovation and technological development. The brand new Hoshizaki Snowflake Gen II Drawer units come in a host of different sizes and configurations to meet operator demand.

With the regulation around the use of F-Gas coming into force in 2020, the Hoshizaki stand (1630) will also be home to some of the latest ice making technology. A portfolio of HC ice makers use the sustainable refrigerant, minimising their impact on the environment, while also achieving outstanding energy efficiency over the life of the appliance to further save on operational costs.

The finishing touch to a cold beverage menu or cocktail offer and a key to specific food storage situations, ice comes in a wide range of styles. From the unique IM range, designed to produce the traditional ice cube or the innovative ball ice, through to the FM range, designed to produce flake and nugget ice, visitors to the stand will find the optimum solutions for their business.

Finally, the Hoshizaki stand at The Professional Kitchen Show will also be home to experienced mixologist, Myles Cunliffe, from Brighton based, Mixology Group. Having trained across the world, Myles has the knowledge and experience to create an outstanding cocktail menu.

Using Hoshizaki ice, Myles will be running hourly masterclass sessions to demonstrate the importance of quality ice when it comes to producing the very best cocktail menu. Why not pop along to stand 1630 at The Professional Kitchen Show to watch a true cocktail master at work.

For more information about the Hoshizaki range, please visit stand 1630 at The Professional Kitchen Show at Hotelympia 2018, visit

www.hoshizaki-europe.com or call 01322 616 900.