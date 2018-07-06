Hoshizaki Prepares For The Summer Season With Enhanced Stock Holding

In preparation for the busy summer months, Hoshizaki, the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial refrigeration and ice machines, has enhanced its UK stock holding to manage expected demand. The move to concentrate on stock holding in the UK is designed to deliver a more efficient service to customers and achieve the consistent, high standard and hassle-free logistics expected of the market leader during this key trading period.

Including units in the Compact, Snowflake and Standard Plus range, ready to ship stock is available in the most common formats, such as single and double door uprights and undercounter refrigeration as well as a host of ice machines in varying sizes and setups.

Director of Sales and Chain Accounts at Hoshizaki UK, Simon Frost, comments on the developments to stock holding this summer, saying:

“Naturally, the summer months are some of the busiest for Hoshizaki, particularly as the warmer weather places extra demand on existing appliances and operators focus their attention on storage capacity, and the space and kitchen efficiency required to maintain fresh, alfresco summer menus.

We have identified the most popular units from right across our refrigeration and ice machine portfolio, dedicating a substantial area of our warehouse facilities to these appliances. This means that we can ensure a level of stock in the UK, which will dramatically reduce delivery times and allow us as a business to manage an efficient supply and logistics operation. This enhanced stock includes all of our most common upright and undercounter fridges and freezers as well as ice machines to suit varying operator requirements.

Those appliances not held in stock are also expected to see an uplift in availably thanks to the integration of the Hoshizaki and Gram teams in the UK and the implementation of a new IT system at the start of the year.

For more information on the service and delivery from Hoshizaki UK, or to find out about the refrigeration and ice machine equipment in the company’s portfolio, please see www.hoshizaki-europe.com or call 01322 616 900.