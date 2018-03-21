Hospitality Action And Jason Atherton Host Fourth Social Sunday

Hospitality Action (HA) and chef Jason Atherton are once again hosting their ‘Social Sunday’ fundraising event this summer (1 July) – calling on hospitality businesses nationwide to get involved.

Now in its fourth year, the event – founded by Atherton in 2015 – aims to “unite chefs, restaurateurs and hoteliers across the country” in a bid to support fellow hospitality professionals.

Atherton said: “This is the fourth year of Social Sunday, and the industry has never operated in a tougher climate than the one we’re currently experiencing. When times are hard, it’s important that we look after our own – and that’s what Social Sunday is all about.

“This year, HA’s chief executive Mark Lewis and I are asking operators across the nation to help in any way they can. Every offer of support, no matter how small, will help build a wave of generosity towards industry professionals who need HA’s help most.”

Launching nationwide for 2018, the duo have offered a number of tips to help businesses get involved throughout the week, including:

Hosting a cookery demo for local customers pre-service and donating proceeds

Inviting a local celebrity to speak and create an “audience with” lunch

Holding an auction or raffle during the week of Social Sunday

Inviting suppliers to gift you produce for Social Sunday and donating the savings

Applying a discretionary extra charge to bills for the week of Social Sunday

Donating a percentage of profits for the day after covering costs

HA chief executive, Mark Lewis, commented: “Social Sunday is a chance for businesses to engage their local customer base and raise money for a good cause.

“This year, we aim to build on the strong foundations laid by Jason and establish Social Sunday as one of the stand-out dates in the hospitality calendar.

“If the industry comes together, I know we can achieve something remarkable.”

For more information or to get involved, email: astrid@hospitalityaction.co.uk.