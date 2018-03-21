Hospitality Action And Jason Atherton Host Fourth Social Sunday

Hospitality Action (HA) and chef Jason Atherton are once again hosting their ‘Social Sunday’ fundraising event this summer (1 July) – calling on hospitality businesses nationwide to get involved.
Now in its fourth year, the event – founded by Atherton in 2015 – aims to “unite chefs, restaurateurs and hoteliers across the country” in a bid to support fellow hospitality professionals.
Atherton said: “This is the fourth year of Social Sunday, and the industry has never operated in a tougher climate than the one we’re currently experiencing. When times are hard, it’s important that we look after our own – and that’s what Social Sunday is all about.
“This year, HA’s chief executive Mark Lewis and I are asking operators across the nation to help in any way they can. Every offer of support, no matter how small, will help build a wave of generosity towards industry professionals who need HA’s help most.”
Launching nationwide for 2018, the duo have offered a number of tips to help businesses get involved throughout the week, including:
- Hosting a cookery demo for local customers pre-service and donating proceeds
- Inviting a local celebrity to speak and create an “audience with” lunch
- Holding an auction or raffle during the week of Social Sunday
- Inviting suppliers to gift you produce for Social Sunday and donating the savings
- Applying a discretionary extra charge to bills for the week of Social Sunday
- Donating a percentage of profits for the day after covering costs
HA chief executive, Mark Lewis, commented: “Social Sunday is a chance for businesses to engage their local customer base and raise money for a good cause.
“This year, we aim to build on the strong foundations laid by Jason and establish Social Sunday as one of the stand-out dates in the hospitality calendar.
“If the industry comes together, I know we can achieve something remarkable.”
For more information or to get involved, email: astrid@hospitalityaction.co.uk.