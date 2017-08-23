Hospitality Action Appoints Mark Lewis As New Chief Executive

Mark Lewis has been appointed the new chief executive of Hospitality Action (HA). He will replace Penny Moore who will be leaving the charity in December this year.

Lewis is stepping down from his current role as publisher with the Caterer magazine where he has worked for the past 14 years. Mark has vast knowledge of the hospitality industry and experience of the charity, previously holding the role of trustee for over ten years.

Lewis said “I’ve been fortunate enough to witness first-hand the invaluable work HA does to help current and retired industry professionals and their families, in times of need. It’s a charity I have been proud to support for the past twelve years.

“Penny has been an outstanding Chief Executive for well over a decade, more than doubling turnover and growing exponentially the number of beneficiaries the charity supports.

“Now, I relish the chance to build on her success and ensure HA assists even more people, in future. I’ll be on a mission to spread the word about HA more widely around the industry it serves, and so achieve a virtuous circle, whereby more supporters means more turnover – and more turnover means more beneficiaries.

And I look forward to growing the footprint of HA’s excellent employee assistance programme and welfare services.”

Chair of the board of trustees, William Baxter CBE commented “I am delighted to welcome Mark to Hospitality Action. His background from within the industry and understanding of the charity will enable him to develop and grow Hospitality Action in the future.”