Hospitality Action Asks Businesses to Support Social Sunday

This summer, Hospitality Action, is asking restaurants, hotels and bars across the nation to help raise funds to support people who work or have worked in hospitality and find themselves in crisis.

Our aim is to unite the UK’s restaurant community in July to help transform hospitality lives.

For three years, Jason Atherton has run his Social Sunday event to raise funds for Hospitality Action. The concept is simple: Jason, a patron and trustee of HA, opens all of his London restaurants for a Sunday lunch service, with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

This year, we are taking the concept nationwide, by asking chefs and restaurateurs across the country to support Social Sunday on 1 July, and celebrate the generosity of the UK hospitality industry and its customers.

We’re inviting operators to help in any way they can; here are a few suggestions to fire imaginations – even if you can’t open up on Social Sunday, there are plenty of ways to get involved:

Invite a celebrated chef in your region to be a guest chef at your restaurant and charge a premium for a tasting menu.

in your region to be a guest chef at your restaurant and charge a premium for a tasting menu. Host a cookery class for local customers pre-service and donate proceeds.

for local customers pre-service and donate proceeds. Hold an auction/raffle during the week of Social Sunday, eg dinner for four, a cocktail master class, or cooking a meal in a customer’s home, donating proceeds.

during the week of Social Sunday, eg dinner for four, a cocktail master class, or cooking a meal in a customer’s home, donating proceeds. Invite a local celebrity (eg from world of entertainment or sport) and create an “audience with” lunch.

(eg from world of entertainment or sport) and create an “audience with” lunch. Invite your suppliers to gift you produce for the day and donate your saving .

. Arrange a restaurant swap : teams from two restaurants switch venue, offering local clientele a chance to sample food from another region.

: teams from two restaurants switch venue, offering local clientele a chance to sample food from another region. Apply a discretionary charge to bills for the week of Social Sunday.

to bills for the week of Social Sunday. Donate a percentage of takings, or profits for the day after covering costs.

Would you like to be part of Social Sunday?

Contact us at: astrid@hospitalityaction.org.uk or on 020 3004 5503 and join the biggest lunch service ever.