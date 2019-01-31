Hospitality Action Calls Upon The Industry To Participate In A National Day Of Fundraising

Industry charity, Hospitality Action is calling upon the entire UK hospitality sector to participate in its national fundraising event Social Sunday which takes place on July 7th.

The brainchild of Principal Patron Jason Atherton, Social Sunday is now in its fourth year. Each year the event has grown in stature from its original concept in which participating restaurants donated the profits from a single Sunday lunch service, to become a national celebration of UK hospitality and an important fundraising moment for the charity.

In 2019 Hospitality Action plans to recruit even more operators to participate in Social Sunday to raise funds for the charity’s important work, and to showcase how dedicated the UK industry is to looking after its own. Restaurants, hotels, pubs & bars and foodservice operators are encouraged to undertake fundraising activities either on Sunday July 7th or in the week building up to the event.

Principal Patron Jason Atherton commented.

“This year, Social Sunday is going to be the biggest ever, and the industry has never operated in a tougher climate than the one we’re experiencing today. When times are hard, it’s important that we look after our people – and that’s what Social Sunday is all about. No matter what you do for Social Sunday you’re part of an industry-wide crusade to help our people in times of crisis.”

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action said.

“We are proud of the success Social Sunday has grown to become and in 2019 we want to take things up a gear. We’re making 7th July – Social Sunday – a firm date in the hospitality calendar, a day when hospitality people come together to help their own. It’s an annual moment that unites the industry to fund- raise, and acts as a showcase of the fantastic food, drink and people that make the UK dining scene one of the most vibrant in the world.”

Astrid Wears-Taylor Fundraising & Events Director of Hospitality Action continues.

“The great thing about Social Sunday is that it’s up to operators what they do to raise money. Previous fundraising efforts have ranged from cocktail masterclasses with loyal customers to after-dinner speeches from sporting icons and mini-festivals with barbecues and local bands. Social Sunday is a great opportunity to engage customers, staff, suppliers and the wider local community to raise vital funds but also to promote the values of each venue taking part.”

Participating outlets can benefit from having their Social Sunday event showcased on a website created specifically for the event and will also be featured on Hospitality Action’s digital channels in the build-up and during the event itself.

Money raised will be used to support current and former employees of the industry who find themselves facing a period of hardship or illness.

To find out more visit www.socialsunday.org.uk or email astrid@hospitalityaction.org.uk