Hospitality Action Christmas Online Auction Opens Today!

The annual Hospitality Action Christmas Online Auction opened for bids at 10am today. Now in its fourteenth year, the festive fundraiser is a great way to choose a unique and exclusive Christmas gift for family and friends at the click of a button.

Last Christmas the online auction raised a record £5,000 and this year to celebrate its 180th birthday, the charity has added a further 34 lots to the offer and is hoping to raise a record sum and beat the record again.

All funds raised from the auction go to support those in need through the work of Hospitality Action, the trade charity offering a crucial lifeline to people of all ages, working and retired, from the hospitality industry – something that’s especially important at this time of year.

The lots on offer are sure to impress, with a great selection of gifts and experiences kindly donated by Hospitality Action’s supporters. Fantastic gifts on offer this year include:

An overnight stay, dinner, breakfast and spa facilities for two days at The Spread Eagle Hotel & Spa – Historic Sussex Hotels

Four Ball at Donnington Valley Golf Club

An afternoon tea at the Holyrood Palace Café and tickets to visit Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh

Cocktail master class for six people at The Alchemist Bevis Marks, London

A selection of hampers, an iPad, mountain bike and much more!

Bidding is sure to be competitive with such sought after prizes on offer, so get your offers in early to avoid disappointment – the auction will close at 2pm on Friday 8th December. Simply click here to get shopping!

Let the bidding commence. Good luck and thank you again for your support.