Hospitality Action Launches ‘Cook Behind The Book’

The charity will host a series of food-focused discussions across some of Britain’s most-loved boutique hotels.

Industry trade charity, Hospitality Action, has collaborated with renowned UK gourmets to bring together a love of good food and literature with its literary lunch series. The first event of the series will be hosted by Prue Leith CBE at Calcot, on Friday 21st June.

Renowned chef, restaurateur, journalist, novelist and TV presenter (she is currently a judge on the Great British Bake-Off and was for 11 years a judge on the Great British Menu) Prue is also the founder of award-winning Leith’s School of Food and Wine. She will be talking about her new book, ‘Prue, My All-Time Favourite Recipes’, which will be followed by a 3-course lunch prepared by the team at Calcot.

Prue Leith CBE has been at the top of the British food scene for over fifty years. In her latest book, she draws on a life-long passion for food with a hundred recipes from her own kitchen table. She will talk of her adventures in the hospitality industry, journalism and TV, her involvement with the arts and her obsession with teaching children a love of good food and how to eat healthily.

The intimate event will be hosted on Friday 21st June in the barn at Calcot, a charming country Hotel and Spa, located amongst a lime-tree-scattered courtyard and surrounded by acres of meadowland in the Cotswolds. The event will be followed by a three-course-lunch prepared by the first-class team behind their Conservatory restaurant.

About the upcoming event, Prue has commented: ‘I’m proud to be the first author to host one of Hospitality Action’s literary lunches. Young people working their way up in what can be a hugely satisfying but also an extremely tough industry, often need a bit of help. Personally I’ve been really lucky and the industry has been very kind to me, so I’m glad to be able to do my bit to support those who are struggling with physical or mental illness, addiction or other hardship.

The event is set to be first amongst a line up of celebrated chefs across the UKs favourite hotels and restaurants, accompanied by meals from their applauded in-house teams, to be named in the coming months.

Mark Lewis, CEO of Hospitality Action, says the literary lunch programme is ‘a fantastic way to harness the enthusiasm the UK public has for the latest cookery books, all for the benefit of Hospitality Action. We’re delighted to have such a luminary as Prue, who has a huge fan base, as our launch author in what we hope to be an exciting series of events for the charity.’

Tickets are £75 including Prue’s cookbook ‘Prue, My All-Time Favourite Recipes’. Guests will enjoy a mocktail on arrival, a Question and Answer session with Prue Leith, followed by a delicious three course lunch including a glass of wine.

For more information on Hospitality Action, please visit their website: www.hospitalityaction.org.uk