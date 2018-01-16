Hospitality Assured At The Hawthorns Eastbourne

The Hawthorns independent living retirement residency in Eastbourne has been accredited with the prestigious Hospitality Assured Award, a national standard for service and business excellence in the hospitality industry.

Hospitality Assured is the quality standard created and licensed by the Institute of Hospitality, specifically for customer-led, service-orientated hospitality focused businesses. The process enables and encourages businesses to look at their operation through the eyes of the customer at every level of the organisation, identify what is great about the customer service and what could be improved.

The accreditation promotes and recognises excellence in overall hotel and support services in a specific site, which includes front of house, food and beverage, culinary and housekeeping services. It focuses on the standard of front-line service delivery and compliance to legal and regulatory best practice.

Head of Hotel Services for the Avery Group that owns the Hawthorns is Davesh Kumar (far right in the picture). “We wanted to recognise the efforts of all the staff at The Hawthorns Eastbourne. General Manager Ian Turnbull (far left in the picture) leads a great team that delivers quality every day and contributes to the well-being of our residents. It’s important that we recognise their hard work, often behind the scenes, and through this award we can acknowledge their contribution to the success of this Hawthorns community and to raising the bar for standards in the sector. We will now extend the Hospitality Assured programme across other Hawthorns sites in 2018 to build on this outstanding achievement.