Hospitality Businesses In Hull To Showcase Vibrant Industry And Inspire The Next Generation

Hospitality businesses in Hull will have the opportunity to inspire young jobseekers to take up a career in the industry at the Big Hospitality Conversation, held at The Guildhall on Friday 13 October.

The demand for staff among operators is at an all-time high, with recent ONS figures showing hospitality having the highest proportion of open vacancies of any sector. Businesses in this sector are looking to recruit for a number of jobs from entry-level to skilled positions across all areas of their operations.

To showcase the choice available to young jobseekers, the leading voice for the industry, the British Hospitality Association, is bringing the Big Hospitality Conversation to Hull. Local businesses will have the chance to talk to jobseekers about the great prospects available, from exciting jobs in a bustling kitchen to a creative position in a marketing department and also discuss the enormous potential for professional development and advancement within the sector.

The Big Hospitality Conversation, which provides a setting that encourages discussion between businesses and jobseekers, has already connected over 4,000 Executives and HR Directors across the UK with young jobseekers to facilitate 67,000 new hospitality career starts over the past three years.

Nearly one in five of all jobs in the UK is now related to the hospitality and tourism sector. With over 330,000 new jobs created between 2010 and 2015 and the potential to create a further 500,000 over the next 5 years, this industry offers a multitude of job prospects for any jobseeker looking for a fulfilling career.

Emma Hardy MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle, said:

“In the recent election, I stood on a platform of reducing youth unemployment and bringing secure, well paid and desirable jobs to the area. While there has been a growth in the number of people moving to the area since becoming the City of Culture, Hull still finds it very difficult when it comes to filling existing vacancies – particularly in the hospitality sector. There needs to be more done to bring jobseekers and employers together to talk about how to make these jobs more desirable and it’s fantastic to see initiatives like the Big Hospitality Conversation doing just that. As someone who has previously worked in the hospitality sector, I would encourage all young jobseekers to go along to this event.”

Ufi Ibrahim, Chief Executive of the British Hospitality Association said:

“Service is one of the key differentiators for hospitality businesses and destinations. The attraction of hospitality careers is therefore integral to the success of destinations. In rival nations, such as Switzerland, Austria, Germany and France, hospitality careers are actively promoted and in the UK, we must do the same if not better. There are few industries that can match the career prospects offered by hospitality to entrants of all skill levels. And there is no better time to celebrate hospitality careers than this year’s Hull City of Culture celebration.”

Martin Green, Director of Hull UK City of Culture 2017 said:

“As the hospitality industry continues to grow in Hull with a number of new hotels, restaurants and bars set to open in the coming months, the Big Hospitality Conversation couldn’t come at a better time for the city. These new businesses will create new jobs in a range of disciplines. Events such as this will help people see the breadth of opportunities on offer and hopefully inspire people to begin a career in hospitality.”

Anthony Yates, Visit Hull & East Yorkshire Tourism Manager:

“The tourism industry in Hull & East Yorkshire already supports over 17,000 jobs and as Hull develops towards its goal as a world class visitor destination this number is set to increase. Hosting the Big Hospitality Conversation is a great way to help educate people on the wide variety of roles available and dispel some of the myths around working in the industry.”

Taking place at the Guildhall in Hull on Friday 13 October 2017.