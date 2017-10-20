Hospitality Employees Celebrate Graduation Success

Fourteen hotel employees have graduated with Foundation Degrees in Professional Hospitality Operations Management.

The students all work across the former QHotels’ four-star portfolio, which is now managed by Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH), the UK’s leading independent hotel management company.

The bespoke hospitality degree, awarded by University College Birmingham, has given employees a hands-on education whilst in operational, managerial and sales roles.

The course provides a varied experience, with the 14 employees undertaking a number of professional assessments, including a series of written reports, which have been graded by the hotel group’s Educational Development team and validated by University College Birmingham.

Starting their degree in September 2015, the graduates have all been promoted at least once during their time working for the company. Four of the students are now in a Head of Department position, with one now in a Food & Beverage Manager role. Each is well-placed to progress their career in hotel management, and all will be continuing full-time roles within the group.

Sarah Abercrombie, Education Development Manager at Redefine|BDL Hotels, said: “It’s so exciting to see our employees graduate from this bespoke programme. The degree has provided our employees with the chance to earn while they learn, furthering their skills and benefiting our business at the same time. One of our graduates from the first year that we ran the course has recently been promoted to Operations Manager, which shows the lasting effects of the programme.

“It’s vital that we employ those with a natural intuition for fantastic hospitality as our service is inspired by our customers. We can then take this natural instinct and nurture it to help employees gain the skills and expertise they need to deliver the highest standard in their work, while enabling them to progress their careers at the same time.”