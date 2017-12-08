Hospitality Industry Among The “Most Prolific” For Short Changing Empoyees

Government has identified £1.7 million in back pay for 16,000 workers – more workers than in any previous naming round

Government has identified £1.7 million in back pay for 16,000 workers – more workers than in any previous naming round 260 employers named and fined a total of £1.3 million for underpaying the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage rates

Retail, hospitality and hairdressing were the most prolific sectors named in this round.

Hospitality businesses have been named & shamed among 260 employers by Government for not paying staff the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

The sector was described as one of the “most prolific” in underpaying employees, along with retail and hairdressing.T he Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) today (8 December) named 260 employers for failing to pay 16,000 workers at least minimum wage rates.

Government investigators identified £1.7 million in back pay for some of the UK’s lowest paid workers and fined employers £1.3 million for underpayment.

Common reasons for errors made include: failing to pay workers travelling between jobs, deducting money from pay for uniforms and not paying for overtime.

Business Minister Margot James said:”There is no excuse for not paying staff the wages they’re entitled to and the government will come down hard on businesses that break the rules. “That’s why today we are naming hundreds of employers who have been short changing their workers; and to ensure there are consequences for their wallets as well as their reputation, we’ve levied millions in back pay and fines.”

Bryan Sanderson, Chairman of the Low Pay Commission, said:

“The Low Pay Commission’s conversations with employers suggest that the risk of being named is encouraging businesses to focus on compliance. Further, it is good to see that HMRC continues to target large employers who have underpaid a large number of workers, as well as cases involving only a few workers, where workers are at risk of the most serious exploitation. It is imperative that the government keeps up the pressure on all employers who commit breaches of minimum wage law.”

If workers are concerned they are not being paid the correct rates then they can seek advice from workplace experts Acas.

Since 2013, the scheme has identified £8 million in back pay for 58,000 workers, with 1,500 employers fined a total of £5 million. This year the government will spend a record £25.3 million on minimum wage enforcement.

Rates will rise again in April 2018, giving young workers in particular the biggest pay boost in a decade.