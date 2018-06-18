Hospitality Overpaying On Business Rates Says Labour MP

Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell told a treasury minister that the hospitality sector had made a business rates overpayment of £1.8b, during a debate held in Westminster Hall this week.

Introducing the debate which was held in front financial secretary to the treasury Mel Stride Ms Maskell said: “It’s almost every day now that we learn of a chain of retail stores or a local business closing their doors resulting in the loss of jobs, people’s lives being thrown into turmoil and empty premises along our high streets.”

She added: “The hospitality sector employs 2.9 million people across the UK and while they pay 10% of all business rates their turnover is just 3%. As they put it they’ve made an over-payment of £1.8b.”

Maskell told the treasury minister that “urgent action” was needed, adding that business leaders wanted to know “why the government is providing sticking plasters when major surgery is required”.

A change from the outdated business rate regime system to a turnover tax would not only be far “simpler, fairer and popular” she said but it would also bring our high streets back to life.

Businesses across our communities are facing increasing pressures which threaten their viability. Outdated systems that have no relation to the competition and challenges confronting our high streets today, are causing businesses to struggle or close.

Many unique independent shops have moved on-line to save themselves from such overheads. Pubs have had to call time as many have been caught up in extortionate rate rises, like some in York subject to a 600% increase. Even schemes designed to support retailers with business rate changes have caused detriment, impacting 28 of the 31 House of Fraser stores earmarked for closure.

So when the Chancellor announced his review of business rates in his March 2017 budget following extensive pressure from MPs, there was a sigh of relief. But these relief schemes are only acting as sticking plasters, when major surgery is urgently needed. Since then there has been obfuscation by Government, and no progress made, while more ‘closed’ signs appear on shop doorways.

I have been working with local businesses in York, who have a solution. York Traders Forum, chaired by entrepreneur Phil Pinder, has fully costed a new approach, which is fair, and creates a level playing field across all businesses, whether on-line or on the street corner – a turnover tax.

A turnover tax would not look at the size of a building, which furniture stores have consistently explained need for far more space than say a jewellers despite having far lower returns per square metre. It would not matter where the business was located or how much the landlord was charging, it would simply take the company’s turnover and place a levy on this.

Simple to collect through HMRC through a tick in a box, all businesses would be subject to the same rate. When calculated, if a 1% levy is taken across the board, this would equate to the total take on business rates.

In addition, social determinations could be applied to incentivise businesses, who, for instance, cut their carbon footprint, or made an extraordinary contribution to their community. Government would be able to distribute the levy back into communities in a fair way.

Such a change would not only be far simpler, fairer and popular, it would also result in our high streets coming to life again. We just need a Government with the creativity and desire to champion business and support our entrepreneurs. A Labour Government would not waste time in creating a fair system for businesses.