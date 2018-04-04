Hospitality Sector To Tackle Packaging Waste With Industry Event

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) and UKHospitality will spearhead the sector’s efforts to tackle packaging waste with a sector-wide packaging event.

Unpack the Future of Hospitality will bring together hospitality businesses, suppliers, parliamentarians and other hospitality supporters to educate, inform and share best practice on reducing packaging waste.

The event will continue the efforts already undertaken by UKHospitality and the BII to raise awareness of packaging waste and will highlight positive work already being done by hospitality businesses.

The event on 10th of May will be hosted by Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking at their offices in central London and co-sponsored by the Morning Advertiser and Sky Ocean Rescue, bringing together a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The Government’s proposal for a deposit scheme highlights the need for a united front from the sector to tackle the problem of packaging waste and avoid additional costs for businesses. This event will be the next step in allowing the hospitality sector to unite to make a considerable contribution to cutting packaging waste.”

BII Chief Executive and proponent of the event Mike Clist said: “Hospitality businesses have already begun to address the issue of packaging, but there is more the sector, along with wider industry and policy-makers, can do.

“There is clearly a considerable appetite among the public, consumers and businesses in the UK to address the problem of waste, particularly around plastic, and the time is right for the sector to tackle the issue collectively.

“Businesses are fully aware of the implications of not tackling the issue head-on. We need to bring together representatives from the entire sector to formulate a plan that allows us to cut down on packaging waste without incurring costs that will harm businesses in other areas.”

Kate Nicholls added: “Many businesses and industry bodies have already taken valuable steps to cut down on waste and encourage others to do so. The event will allow representatives from all aspects of hospitality to share their concerns, examples of best practice and formulate ideas to allow business to reduce waste.

“We must be proactive on this issue, and changes in consumer and business practices need to come as a result of positive and decisive action led by industry. We cannot wait until the Government acts by legislating in a way that potentially increases costs significantly for venues.”

Stuart Russell, Head of Consumer Industries, Bank of Ireland, Corporate Banking, said: “Bank of Ireland is delighted to partner with UK Hospitality and BII and host their upcoming event. It promises to be a thought-provoking and interactive discussion on some of the key topics in the hospitality industry today.”

The event follows a recent meeting between the BII, UKHospitality and the BBPA with Defra Minister, Thérèse Coffey, at which the trade associations mooted the idea of the event, each pledging their commitment to encouraging better operator and consumer practices.

To register for this event, please visit: www.unpackthefuture.co.uk