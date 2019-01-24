Hospitality Sector Urged To Support Hospitality Works

With under one month to go until the Hospitality Works 2019, UKHospitality is urging the sector to come together to promote careers in hospitality.

Hospitality Works, led by UKHospitality, the Department for Work and Pensions, Jobcentre Plus, Springboard and the British Beer and Pub Association, brings together the vibrant hospitality sector to highlight the value of hospitality and the benefits of a career in the sector.

With less than one month until this year’s campaign, UKHospitality is urging employers to support this important initiative.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The Hospitality Works campaign brings the industry together to promote the range of careers on offer across the sector. Hospitality is a fantastic employer, providing opportunities across a diverse range of roles at all skill levels. The sector is one which hardworking employers can rise from waiting tables to managing a chain of outlets, or to the boardroom.

“Hospitality provides great opportunities for employment and development, but the sector is facing a skills shortage and there is a pressing need to recruit. This is going to become even more acute as the expected post-Brexit immigration strategy takes effect. A large number of leading businesses have already signed up’ however, we need the entire sector to come together, as it has previously, to promote the great work we do and secure the future hospitality workforce. We are encouraging vibrant and exciting hospitality employers to get involved proactively. This means getting along to a Jobcentre Plus, engaging with job seekers and inviting aspiring young employees to visit their venues to get inspired.”

Hospitality employers can support the campaign on social media by using the hashtag: #JobsWithASmile.

For more information on how to get involved please visit the UKHospitality website: https://www.ukhospitality.org.uk/page/HospitalityWorks2019