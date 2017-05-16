Host Your Clients At Britain’s Largest Beer Festival

Employers across London now have the opportunity to invite their staff and clients to a meeting unlike any other at Britain’s largest beer festival, taking place from the 8th-12th August at London Olympia.

The Great British Beer Festival is making 500 Enhanced Experience Packages available each day so that companies can host their clients or staff away days in a location with a difference. The package allows groups access to an exclusive seating area to run through business before enjoying everything the festival has to offer.

Visitors receive fast-track entry to the festival, Festival Guides and souvenir glasses, £20 worth of tokens for beer and food and opportunities to take part in informal beer tasting sessions.

The Great British Beer Festival is an event not to be missed, featuring one of the widest and best quality selections of real ale, other craft beer, real cider and perry of any event in the UK. The Enhanced Experience Package can be added onto any single or group entry ticket for just £40.

Ian Hill, Great British Beer Festival Organiser says: “The Enhanced Experience Package gives employers the opportunity to inject a bit of fun into their work day. Why not host your next client meeting or staff away day at the Festival, where you can discuss business in our comfortable seating area before taking part in a group tasting session or exploring the festival?

“This package provides a unique opportunity to socialise and entertain while closing that important deal or boosting staff morale.”