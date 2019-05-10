Hotel Brings Ray Of Sunshine To Business Experience

A LEADING HOTEL has unveiled a unique way for guests to bring the wow factor to their event – by creating its own beach.

Hilton London Heathrow based at Terminal 4 – has created its own beach terrace, which can now be used for companies who want to host a meeting with a difference or who want to include it as part of a conference package.

The terrace has been created in conjunction with leading soft drinks brand, Franklin & Sons, who have not only dressed the area but have also helped devise the special Aperitivo food and drink menu.

The new space offers a great opportunity for anyone wanting to host an event, meeting or conference with a difference, with the terrace having its own special summer menu or the option to work with the hotel’s leading chefs to create a bespoke offering.

The creation of the terrace is the latest in a long line of options for MICE organisers who want to make use of the hotel’s many facilities for meetings, product launches and exhibitions.

That includes 15 meetings rooms and a large suite which can take up 350 people for a drinks reception, with a dedicated foyer area perfect for breakfasts or buffet lunches.

The hotel also has its own lawn which can be used for team building activities or for anyone who wants to exercise during breaks.

Jurgen Sutherland, General Manager at the hotel, believes that the new terrace offers something very different for events’ organisers.

“The hotel has many options available and being able to host a drinks reception or food at our beach is already proving really appealing,” he said.

“The fact that we’re easily accessible from central London and just a few minutes’ walk from Terminal 4 makes the hotel a fantastic option for anyone wanting a great events space.”

The launch of the terrace – which coincides with Hilton’s centenary celebrations worldwide – also offers the opportunity for visitors to enjoy some specially devised cocktails.

This include the Mediterranean Ruby, comprising of Martini Riserva Speciale Bitter and Franklin & Sons’ rosemary and black olive tonic.

Rosie Crossman, brand manager, Franklin & Sons, said the company was delighted to be collaborating with the hotel.

“We are really excited to announce the launch of the beach terrace and our collaboration with Hilton Heathrow,” she said.

“We hope that they can get in the holiday spirit and enjoy a taste of summer at the beach terrace before jetting off on their holidays. Guests can enjoy a range of G&Ts or try one of the light lower ABV serves from our new Spritz menu.”