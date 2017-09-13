Hotel Celebrates Award Win

Staff at Best Western Plus Samlesbury Hotel are celebrating after scooping a top award.

Price comparison site GoHotels.Com has awarded the Preston-based hotel an Outstanding Service Award.

The awards are presented to selected establishments who consistently achieve high customer review ratings in categories such as cleanliness, facilities, location, rooms and service.

Jodi Masterson, director of operations at Squire Hotels, who own the Best Western Plus Samlesbury Hotel, said: “We are delighted to receive an award from accommodation website GoHotels.Com.

“The award has recognised a number of factors at the hotel, from cleanliness to rooms and service. We pride ourselves on each of the categories we have been judged on but we certainly won’t stop there.

“We have a great team but we’re always looking for ways to improve and enhance the customer journey whether they are staying with us for business, pleasure or simply enjoying time in our restaurant.”

Back in December, 2016, the 86-bed hotel joined the Best Western Plus brand following a business decision to raise the hotel’s profile.