Hotel Indigo Birmingham Completes £1m Refurbishment

The £1m refurbishment of Hotel Indigo Birmingham is complete. The investment included a huge renovation of all 52 guest rooms including the reception and lobby areas.

The project took six months to totally complete with the design heavily influenced by Birmingham’s canals and city centre landmarks. The guest rooms and public areas all feature decorative accents, vivid murals and design touches that showcase the local neighbourhood heritage and unique architecture.

The four-star boutique hotel, which is located at the top of the iconic The Cube building, boasts flat screen Satellite TV’s, complimentary mini-bars, and invigorating rainfall showers in every room.

Nick Taplin, CEO of Black and White Hospitality who own and manage Hotel Indigo Birmingham, said: “As a service-driven business, we are constantly working on new ways to enhance our guest experience. The investment is part of our ongoing strategy to ensure we keep moving forward and keep improving every part of our business.

The new rooms look fantastic with comfy beds and a design that caters for the modern, high-tech traveller. The rooms have everything that today’s corporate and leisure guests require.”

Hotel Indigo Birmingham is just a short 10-minute stroll from Birmingham’s New Street Rail Station. Guests have access to its luxury health club and award-winning spa with high tech gym, pool and relaxation areas. The rooftop Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill sits atop of the hotel with an extensive menu and great bar and stunning outdoor terrace area.