Hotel Superheroes ‘Save the Day’ in 10K Charity Run

On Sunday 14 May 2017, the Management Action Group (MAG) from Lancaster London, soon to be Royal Lancaster London, will be donning their superhero costumes as they take up their next charity challenge – a 5K or 10K run in Regents Park dressed as Flash, Superman, Batman and Wonderwoman.

Raising money for the Woman’s Trust, members of the team will be flying, sprinting and swooping around either a 5K or 10K route in the park. Woman’s Trust is one of the hotel’s chosen charities for 2017 due to the vital work they carry out in the local community in protecting women who are affected by domestic abuse and violence. The work is critical in helping women to overcome the mental and emotional harm caused by domestic abuse, allowing them to rebuild their lives.

The MAG team is made up of thirteen superheroes, many of whom are running novices and will be challenging themselves with their first 5K or 10K run. To date the team has raised almost £700, half of their overall target of £1400 for the Woman’s Trust.

The team would welcome any donation, no matter how small, to help achieve their target of £1400. Donations can be made through the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MAGsSuperHeros.