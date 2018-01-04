Hoteliers Invited To Apply For Master Innholder Status

2018 sees the Master Innholders celebrate its 40th anniversary and leaders from the hospitality industry are being offered the chance to become ‘Master Innholders’ and join the organisation in this milestone year.

Master Innholders make a significant contribution to the work of industry organisations and industry training and education initiatives. In its objective of advancing professional standards in hotel management, the Master Innholders has developed two popular and highly sought-after educational programmes – the Master Innholder Scholarships and the Aspiring Leaders Diploma.

Stuart Bowery FIH MI, Chairman of the Master Innholders, said: “One of my main focuses is to promote and grow the Master Innholders membership with hoteliers who actively give back to the industry, deliver excellence on all levels and dedicated to developing the future of the industry. The Master Innholders status recognises the individuals that are at the peak of their role and are looking to take the next step within the industry.”

The ‘Master Innholder’ accolade is open to hoteliers from all backgrounds. Potentional members must be able to prove that they continually exceed guest expectations, hold exemplary skills in business management and are dedicated to advancing professional standards. Applications are sought from leaders in hotel management whether a general manager, managing director, chief executive or proprietor.

Deadline for applications is 31 January 2018. Full details including application guidance and timelines, can be found here: www.masterinnholders.co.uk/master-innholder-application.

For those wanting to find out more about the Master Innholders can attend its 25th Annual General Managers’ Conference, taking place 15-16 January 2018 at De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London. To learn more or to book your place, please visit www.masterinnholders.co.uk/conference/