Hotel’s Head Chef Celebrates Appointment with Online Cooking Masterclass

Bath’s newest hotel is starting to take on a flavour of its own with the appointment of a new Head Chef.

Award-winner Ben Abercrombie, aged 26, will join the team at the Apex City of Bath Hotel at the end of April and is confident that his creative approach will win over the city’s discerning clientele.

“Hotel kitchens are highly pressured environments but they are also filled with passionate people who have the drive to create wonderful experiences for diners. That will be the team’s ambition for the restaurant at the City of Bath Hotel.”

South Somerset-born Ben began his career as a chef de parti at the Sea Horse in Dartmouth working with acclaimed chef Mitch Tonks before moving to work with Mark Hix at HIX in Soho as a sous chef. Ben then took on the role of executive head chef at The Queen’s Arms in Corton Denham, Somerset where he gained and retained 2 AA rosettes along with numerous other awards.

Ben’s watchword is versatility with food presenting a mix of traditional home cooked fayre versus a la carte.

General manager Tim O’Sullivan said he was delighted to welcome Ben on board as another member of the senior team.

“Ben is a young and exciting talent, whose passion and energy for delivering freshly prepared high quality food, fits perfectly with what we want to deliver at Apex City of Bath. Ben will lead a large kitchen team to deliver across our restaurant, bar, conference and events and room service. I’m really excited to have Ben on the team and looking forward to sharing his food with our guests and the local people of Bath.” said Tim.

When it opens in August the Apex City of Bath Hotel with have 177 rooms, 64 with a special family offering. The hotel will also be the largest conference space in the city and will cater for up to 400 delegates in a theatre-style setting. Conference and events spaces are bookable from September 1.