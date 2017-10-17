Hotelympia 2018: Bold New Direction For The Industry’s Leading Hospitality Event

A new organising team at Fresh Montgomery is set to reinvigorate the UK’s leading hospitality event – Hotelympia (March 5-8, ExCeL London) – with the introduction of four new, exciting and contemporary shows, united under one roof, as part of a fresh new identity. In modernising its approach, a revitalised Hotelympia will reaffirm its position as the industry’s must-attend showcase event for every hospitality business.

Each of the four new shows, The Foodservice Show, incorporating a coffee-focused Café Commerce section and feature; The Hospitality Tech Show; The Professional Kitchen Show and The Interiors and Tableware Show, will be specialist events in themselves, each benefitting from the ‘Hotelympia-effect’ – a market-leading brand with the heritage to attract over 30,000 visitors, many of whom possess six-figure spending muscle.

In modernising the show, the remit of the new, yet highly experienced, organising team at Fresh Montgomery, headed up by Portfolio Director, Ross Carter (former organiser of the London Wine Fair) Marketing Manager, Sam Chance (Independent Hotel Show) and MD Lori Hoinkes (previously Maple Leaf Foods Director) is to bring both established and brand new visitors into the fold, introducing exhibitors to new and untapped audiences.

Commenting on the changes and looking ahead to the new show, Hotelympia Portfolio Director, Ross Carter, says: “The resilience, optimism, entrepreneurial spirit and constant drive for innovation that the hospitality industry represents is something truly worthy of celebration. In 2018, a modern take on Hotelympia will move the show forward without ever losing sight of its 83-year heritage. Following a period of consultation with the trade we have developed the Hotelympia brand, to act as the umbrella to four, co-located shows, each created to meet the demands of specific buying audiences in the Hospitality industry. Since its inception, Hotelympia has sought to mirror the vibrant industry that it serves, to stay relevant and ahead of the curve – 2018 will be no different. We move forward into the New Year with great optimism and excitement, a revitalised Hotelympia experience.

