Hotelympia Partners With British Hospitality Association To Support Cut Tourism VAT Campaign

Show to include pre-registration tick box giving visitors a voice on national campaign

The revitalised Hotelympia is partnering with the British Hospitality Association (BHA) to lend support to its Cut Tourism VAT campaign – a drive to bring UK Tourism VAT into line with competitor destinations within the European Union.

From today, visitors pre-registering for the show (March 5-8, ExCeL London) will be given the chance to opt in and have their say in supporting the campaign. The BHA argues that any reduced rate will stimulate investment, create employment and boost growth within the UK hospitality sector. Additional research by Deloitte/Tourism Respect found that a reduction would contribute an extra £4.6 billion to HM Treasury over ten years and create 121,000 jobs.

Visitors are urged to preregister and show their support for the campaign today at: www.hotelympia.com

The BHA is joined by Bourne Leisure Group, Merlin Entertainments Group and the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions in championing the Cut Tourism VAT campaign. With the Chancellor announcing a review of UK Tourism VAT in the latest autumn budget, the group sees 2018 as a crucial moment for the industry, and Hotelympia as a central platform for promoting the cause.

Government Affairs Director for the British Hospitality Association, Vernon Hunte, comments: “Cut Tourism VAT is pleased to partner with Hotelympia and we look forward to speaking to delegates about how they can support the campaign. UK hospitality businesses compete on an unfair playing field with a Tourism VAT rate twice that of our European neighbours. 2018 is going to be crucial year in pressing home the case for a reduction.”

Hotelympia Portfolio Director, Ross Carter, adds: “At a time of great uncertainty, British hospitality businesses need support from Government in creating an environment where they can thrive and prosper. With an independent treasury adviser attesting that such a reduction represents ‘one of the most efficient, if not the most efficient, means of generating GDP gains at low cost to the Exchequer’ Hotelympia 2018 supports this initiative wholeheartedly. As the UK’s leading hospitality event we are proud to bring it to the attention of some 25,000 visitors and look forward to hearing more about the progress of the campaign at the show itself.”

Registration is now open for Hotelympia, as the UK’s leading hospitality event introduces four exciting and contemporary shows, united under one roof, as part of a fresh new identity.

The Professional Kitchen Show, The Foodservice Show incorporating Café Commerce, Hospitality Tech Show and Interiors and Tableware Show, will be specialist events in themselves, each benefitting from Hotelympia’s heritage – the market leading hospitality and foodservice event.

For further information and to preregister your attendance, please visit: www.hotelympia.com and follow us on Twitter for everything Hotelympia www.twitter.com/hotelympia.