How to Boost Business with Premium Drinks

Every successful bar and restaurant owner is always on the lookout for the next trend in food and drink. With over a half of all adult dining out occasions now made up by millennials according to a CGAP report, you’ll be well advised to aim to become a firm favourite of this generation as it reaches its peak spending potential.

Luckily for the catering industry, millennials are more interested in spending their paycheques on “creating, sharing and capturing memories earned through experiences” than on possessions, according to a survey by Eventbrite. A social media feed full of spectacular selfies and photos of mouth-watering food and drink is the new status symbol for this generation of digital nomads. You can cater to this with a menu full of premium drinks that are worthy of sharing on social media.

Whether you own a bar, restaurant, or hotel, a drinks menu full of exotic flavours and delicious displays will make your business a favourite of millennials, as well as those from older generations who appreciate creativity and quality as well.

Read on to find out how to transform your drinks menu into a premium experience for your guests that will keep them coming back time and time again.

Offer a varied selection

If you’re serious about serving premium beverages, it’s important to stock a range of drinks that suits a wide variety of palettes. From craft beers to handcrafted spirits and New World wines to traditional British ciders, a well-stocked bar will attract guests of every persuasion.

The first step in revamping your drinks menu is to go international with your beers, wines, and ciders. When it comes to cocktails, it’s also a great idea to offer a mix of old favourites and contemporary twists. A lot of people will enjoy trying something new and fresh, but the classics will give them something to always fall back on if they’d prefer something tried and tested.

Make sure to spread the word about your selection, too: discerning drinkers will favour a bar where they can try something new and different, so prominently display how many beers and wines you stock and how many cocktails are on your menu on your social media pages and on a blackboard outside the building and behind your bar.

Presentation is everything

In the digital age, presentation has never been more important. “Millennials are turning to their online networks when making purchasing decisions” according to Goldman Sachs’ survey of millennial’s buying behaviours. That means if a guest shares a photo of one of your perfectly presented drinks on Instagram, it can tempt dozens of their friends to your bar to see it for themselves.

Get creative and present your drinks in a Tiki cocktail glass, copper beer can, or conical flask. You could even spice up classic cocktails with some themed glasses: how about serving a white Russian in a funky glass milk carton or a piña colada in a creative copper pineapple. Your guests won’t have seen their favourite drinks presented like this before, and you can bet plenty of them will be reaching for their phones to share the spectacle on social media before they take a sip.

Educate your staff

If you’re expanding your range of drinks, make sure you educate your staff as well. Customers might have questions about your drinks or might be looking for recommendations, and your staff should always be able to help them out. If they can’t, your guests will quickly find somewhere else to drink.

So, be sure to invest the time and resources into training your staff on your new drinks menu. They should know your selection inside and out and be able to answer any question about your craft ales or suggest the perfect cocktail for a confused customer. This will take a bit of time but is sure to pay off in the long run, as one-off customers will quickly be converted to regulars if they experience thoughtful and personal service from a knowledgeable member of staff.

By giving your drinks menu the premium treatment, you’ll attract affluent and discerning guests who will be happy to pay for a first-rate selection and service. Follow the tips in this article and you’ll be well on your way to enticing this kind of clientele through the door and boosting your bottom line in the process.