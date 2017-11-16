Imaco Catering Supplies are the leading supplier of branded matches and top quality advertising and disposable catering products to the hotel, restaurant, bar and hospitality industry. Based in Wimbledon, London we have over 50 years of experience dealing with discerning customers in the UK and around the world.

We are the world’s leading supplier of promotional match boxes, cigar matches and match books offering a range of more than 40 different shapes and sizes. All our matches can be personalised with company details, a llogo and printed in house colours.

Our product range includes coasters, cocktail, luncheon and dinner serviettes, beer mats, cocktail stirrers, drinks straws, glass covers, butter dish covers, place mats, tray liners, boiled egg covers, teapot holders, hot plate holders, toothpicks, sugar sachets, pens and pencils.

We are proud of what we do and work hard to focus on providing great products at competitive prices to our clients. Product quality, customer service and ease of ordering are just three of the reasons why our customers in the UK and abroad rely on Imaco Catering Supplies for their branded matches and catering products.

Telephone- 020 8640 5725

Email- sales@imacocateringsupplies.com

Website- www.imacocateringsupplies.com