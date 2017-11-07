In Search Of The Ultimate Dining Experience

Hotelympia to define the future of dining in partnership with SquareMeal

The UK’s leading hospitality event, Hotelympia, is on a mission to uncover what constitutes the ultimate dining experience. Show organiser Fresh Montgomery has partnered with SquareMeal, the market-leading independent restaurant guide, to launch a survey that delves into the minds of modern diners. The results, set to be unveiled in a unique experiential installation at the show, will highlight 2018’s emerging consumer trends and influence key buying decisions.

From lighting preferences, furniture and tableware, right through to music, menu style, uniforms and technology, the survey will leave no stone unturned and has been designed to gain a true insight into what the modern-day consumer wants and expects from their dining experience. Not only will show visitors be able to claim their free copy of the report at the show, Hotelympia is working with property-based design, project management and development company, LXA (Wagamama, BXR Gym, Grand Hyatt) to bring the results to life in a standalone installation – the first of a number of interactive, experience-based attractions promised by the revitalised show (March 5-8, ExCeL London).

Those that want to have their say in defining The Ultimate Dining Experience should visit: www.hotelympia.com/ultimate-dining-experience everyone who completes the survey will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win an exclusive Dine and Stay experience at Hertfordshire’s renowned The Grove.

Ross Carter, Portfolio Director, Hotelympia says: “In creating this survey we are determined to provide show visitors with an understanding of what consumers really expect from a dining experience. Hotelympia is dedicated to driving thought leadership within the industry, using trends and real world insight for the benefit of our visitors. This experience-led installation is just one of a number of new initiatives set for the show floor. I urge people to have their say on defining the Ultimate Dining Experience today!”