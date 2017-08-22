Independent Audit Reveals Significant Rise In Leased Pub Standards

An independent audit carried out on behalf of Star Pubs & Bars reveals retail standards scores have risen 10% in its pubs in the last three years. The gap between the highest and lowest scoring pubs has now narrowed to its lowest level ever.

The biggest improvement was in the quality of food and food service, proof of the growing importance of food in the leased sector and the focus that licensees are giving to it. Scores were up 20% rising from 65 to 84%.

Paul Daly, Retail Marketing Manager, Star Pubs & Bars commented: “The audit shows that Star licensees are creating great pubs that offer consumers excellent food, superior service and an enjoyable and comfortable environment in which to spend their leisure time.

“The results demonstrate significant improvements across the Star estate in the quality of food served and the service provided, which is particularly impressive given that 74% of Star pubs sell food.

“The objective feedback from mystery visitors, ongoing training and the investment provided by Star all contribute to raising standards and helping licensees build sustainable businesses.”