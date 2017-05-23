Independent Hotel, Pub and Restaurant Operators Gear Up for Commercial Kitchen 2017

An essential date for independent hotel, pub and restaurant operators, Commercial Kitchen is all set for a successful second edition when it opens its doors on 6-7 June at the NEC Birmingham.

Commercial Kitchen is the UK’s first trade show dedicated to the running of effective kitchen operations across every sector. The show has enjoyed strong industry and association support from the outset. Its launch event attracted 1,723 attendees including executive chefs, development chefs, heads of food, operations directors and procurement professionals.

The latest innovations

For 2017, visiting buyers will have even more new innovations to see, with 100 exhibitors showcasing the complete range of innovative equipment, devices and utensils required to run a commercial kitchen; including cooking equipment, refrigeration, storage, warewashing, fit out and design.

Unmissable keynote seminars

The show features a free two-day seminar programme with a series of exclusive interviews and keynotes. There will also be a number of expert panel sessions including Andrew Stephen, CEO of The Sustainable Restaurant Association, who will host a panel of leading operators including Henry Unwin, sustainability manager at Nando’s, who will outline proven strategies and benefits for making commercial kitchens more sustainable, in terms of CSR, brand and profit.

Essential info:

Dates and Opening times –

Tuesday 6th June: 10am to 5pm

Wednesday 7th June: 10am to 4.30pm

Last entry is 1 hour before show close

Venue – NEC Birmingham

Website – www.commercialkitchenshow.co.uk