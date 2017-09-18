Industry And Government Celebrates One Billion Pints In Beer Exports

Commenting on last week’s figures from DEFRA showing one billion pints of British beer were shipped to beer lovers around the world last year, bringing a £600 million boost to the UK economy, BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds said:

“This is certainly great news. Beer is Britain’s second biggest food and drink export, and a big success story for a great British industry.

“There is growing interest in beers with more unusual flavours. As we have a huge range of beer styles, this puts British beer at an advantage.

“However, if we are to overcome the challenges of Brexit and make the most of new opportunities, tax is a huge issue, acting as a drag on investment. British beer is taxed at three times the EU average. We are therefore campaigning for a cut in beer duty in the Budget on 22nd November.”