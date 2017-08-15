Industry Expert Launches New Insurance Company For Hospitality

With more than twenty years’ experience in successfully reducing costs and making sure that customers have the right cover for the demands of the hospitality sector – industry specialist Jamie Jenkinson has launched Sector Associates – with a team dedicated to the licensed hospitality sector.

Jenkinson, previously with PXL Insurance, has launched Sector Associates. He commented: “We have, for a long time, earned a reputation for understanding the insurance issues which pubs, restaurant and hotels face. By starting Sector Associates we can continue to achieve the right level of cover for the business and seek even better premiums for our customers.”

Sector Associates have taken office space in Thirsk, Yorkshire and have employed six staff with all of the claims and administration team based out of the Thirsk office.

Jenkinson added: “Our team pride themselves on getting to know and understand the customer and their venue(s) so we can ensure that the underwriting is completed painlessly and with customers properly covered for any claim they might need to make during the time the policy is in place.”

Sector has already secured access exclusive underwriting markets and claim to be able to provide cover at prices lower than the existing provider in 9 out of 10 cases.

Jenkinson added: “We are able to negotiate direct with the underwriters and present the requirements of each and every business we work with – this ensures we get the very best cover at market leading prices as well as reducing the time involved for the business owners.”

They have launched on online form for fast quotes at www.sectoria.co.uk and the team can be contacted on 01845 527428.