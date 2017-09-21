Industry Figures To Launch ‘A Good Dinner’ Charity Initiative

A group of restaurant owners, investors and operators have come together to help raise £250,000 to help tackle food and water poverty in Britain and abroad, as part of a new charity initiative.

A Good Dinner, created by hospitality industry figures which include Hawksmoor co-founder Will Beckett, chef and restaurateur Mark Hix, and Hawksmoor chair and former chief executive of Spirit Group and Café Rouge co-founder Karen Jones, will see its opening event take place on 11 October.

A Good Dinner has chosen Action Against Hunger, The One Foundation and Magic Breakfast as its designated charities for 2017.

The evening is set to include drinks and dinner provided by Inception Group and Hawksmoor, a ‘money can’t buy’ auction and an exclusive after-party.

Good Dinner co-founder Beckett said: “We’re all lucky to be able to work in food and drink – an industry we love. Yet we’re doing this in a world where millions of children don’t have the basics of life – enough food and clean water.

“Even in the UK over half a million children arrive at school each day too hungry or malnourished to learn. A few of us wanted to do more and try to raise money to help fulfil this pressing need at home and abroad.

“We want ‘A Good Dinner’ to be exactly that: a really enjoyable evening that raises a large amount of money for a great cause.”