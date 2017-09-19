Industry Heavyweights Line-Up To Judge BFFF People Awards

British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF) has announced a heavyweight line-up of judges for its inaugural People Awards.

The awards, which are free to enter in their first year, celebrate the achievements of people who go ‘above and beyond’ for their organisation or the wider frozen food industry. Categories cover commercial, purchasing, supply chain, technical, health and safety as well as the industry’s rising stars.

The six-strong judging panel is made up of Lynda Hulme, HR director Fowler Welch, Vince Craig, BFFF board member, Alison Cannon, founding partner, Resonate Search & Selection, Noli Dinkovski, associate editor, Food Manufacture, Nick Downing, IGD commercial director and Cheryl Bennett, director, Pelican Communications.

BFFF chief executive John Hyman said: “We’re delighted to have such a strong panel of judges who will set the standard in this all important first year of the awards.”

He added: “We’re encouraging businesses from across the frozen food industry to nominate team members, both from within their own organisations and their suppliers, that they feel have gone above and beyond to help further their business or the wider industry.”

The awards scheme, which is also open to non-BFFF members if they can demonstrate they operate within the frozen food industry, is accepting nominations until 6 October.

The shortlist will be announced at this year’s BFFF Annual Luncheon on 21 November with the winners presented with their awards at the ceremony in February 2018. The awards ceremony will follow the association’s Annual Business Conference, Technical Seminar and Health and Safety Seminar which will all be held under one roof for the first time ever.

To find out more about the categories or how to enter please visit www.bfffpeopleawards.co.uk.