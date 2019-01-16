Industry Leaders Go Back To The Floor Once Again!

Advisor and Consultant Philip Newman-Hall and Danny Pecorelli, Managing Director of Exclusive Hotels & Venues and Chairman of the Master Innholders are working together once again to host the long awaited ‘Back to the Floor 4’ gala dinner on Friday 26th April. Taking place at The Dorchester on London’s Park Lane, the evening will see key figures in the hospitality industry wait on over 400 guests.

Over 70 industry stars have agreed to take part and will serve champagne kindly donated by Laurent-Perrier during the reception followed by a delicious three course meal. The ‘waiters’ for the evening will include: Zoe Jenkins of Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park, Sue Williams of Whatley Manor, Harry Murray MBE of Lucknam Park and Amanda Hyndman of the Mandarin Oriental. ‘Sommeliers’ will include Simon Numphud of AA Hotel Services and Julia Sibley of The Savoy Educational Trust. Peter Hancock of Pride of Britain Hotels will act as compère for the evening.

Zoe Jenkins, General Manager of Coworth Park, said: “This event is always great fun as many of us taking part haven’t tested our waiting skills for a good number of years. Everyone is very keen to smash the £100,000 fundraising target and hopefully we won’t smash too many plates along the way!”

David Hesketh, Managing Director, Laurent-Perrier said: “We are very excited to sponsor such an important event in the hospitality calendar. I am looking forward to being a sommelier alongside so many industry greats. It is wonderful to see so many hoteliers comes together to support Hospitality Action and Laurent-Perrier is delighted to be part of this special occasion.”

Individual tickets are £165 each or £1,500 for a table of ten and special room rates for the evening are available at The Dorchester, Grosvenor House A JW Marriott Hotel and London Hilton on Park Lane. To secure your booking please contact Giuliana Vittiglio via email fundraising@hospitalityaction.org.uk or visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/events or call 020 3004 5504.