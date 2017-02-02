Industry Leaders Go Back To The Floor One More Time!

Former Managing Director of Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons Philip Newman-Hall along with fellow Master Innholders Stuart Bowery General Manager of Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel, Danny Pecorelli Managing Director of Exclusive Hotels & Venues and Jonathan Raggett Managing Director of Red Carnation Hotels, are working together to host the long awaited ‘Back to the Floor 3’ gala dinner on Friday 7th April. Taking place at the iconic Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel on London’s Park Lane the evening will see key figures in the hospitality industry wait on 500 guests.

Over 60 industry stars have agreed to take part and will serve a three course meal alongside wines kindly supported by Hatch Mansfield and Champagne kindly donated by Lanson. The ‘waiters’ for the evening will include: Zoe Jenkins of Coworth Park, Sue Williams of Whatley Manor, Harry Murray of Lucknam Park, Julia Sibley of Savoy Educational Trust and Kate Levin of The Capital Hotel. ‘Sommeliers’ will include ’Hotelier of the Year’ Craig Bancroft of Northcote Leisure Group and Giovanna Grossi of AA Hotel Services. Peter Hancock of Pride of Britain Hotels will act as compere for the evening.

Attendees will also have the chance to network with a whole host of recognisable industry faces and to bid on some very exclusive prizes in the charity auction including:

A two night weekend stay in a Deluxe King room for two guests including full English breakfast at The Dorchester and a three course dinner in The Grill inclusive of Sommelier’s choice of wine pairings, kindly donated by The Dorchester.

A four course lunch with matching wines for four people at The Vineyard and a private cellar tour with The Vineyard sommelier, kindly donated by The Vineyard.

A day at Great Fosters for six including coffee on arrival, a ‘meet the bees’ experience with the Great Fosters Beekeeper followed by lunch in The Tudor Room with accompanying wines, kindly donated by Great Fosters.

Individual tickets are £150 each or £1,350 for a table of ten and special room rates for the evening are available at Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel. To secure your booking please contact Giuliana Vittiglio email fundraising@hospitalityaction.org.uk call 020 3004 5504 or visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/events To find out more about Hospitality Action in their 180th birthday year please visit: www.hospitalityaction.org.uk